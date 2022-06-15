Sam sat at his desk, thinking again about the choices he needed to make about end-of-life matters.
He knew those choices included who would provide appropriate support for medical and financial decisions during his life, and any special instructions or preferences for the time after his health began to fail. There were choices to make about what would happen after his death, too, like who would handle his estate, and who would receive his property and everyday stuff.
All of us can make choices in advance about the end of our lives and about some things after our death. If proper planning through legal directives, documents and beneficiary designations does not take place, next of kin can control and override any preferences we have.
Advance medical and financial directives can help ensure the people we trust to help us when we need it most have the authority they need to do so.
In thinking about who gets our things after we die, we can avoid probate for many of our most valuable assets by designating death beneficiaries for ourselves. This can be done for real estate, bank accounts, insurance policies, annuities, retirement accounts and other assets. Death beneficiaries can generally be changed anytime, too, so they are a flexible way to plan if our assets or preferences change over time.
Wills only control what is left after all the survivorship and death beneficiaries have received their assets, and all the estate bills have been paid.
Making no will or provisions for after-death ownership of financial accounts and other property in all forms means the intestacy laws of West Virginia will govern your estate.
Currently, priorities for intestacy distribution of estate funds and assets are first to spouse; then, if no spouse, to children or other descendants; and lastly, to other relatives.
Notably absent from intestacy laws is a way to provide for family you consider family but are not legally related to you, friends, pets or to support nonprofit organizations.
Many West Virginians feel nonprofit organizations are important in their everyday lives. A will or including an after-death beneficiary on financial accounts (such as checking, savings, stock and retirement fund accounts) are ways to provide nonprofit support.
When someone is married but has no children, it’s easy to assume the end of life situation is covered. But after one spouse dies or becomes incapacitated, the survivor no longer has the backup needed. Planning while you are still able can ease this difficult change.
End-of-life legal planning can be especially important for LGBTQ West Virginians.
Under legal concepts going back to our English predecessors, the law generally presumes family is by blood or marriage, but for many West Virginians including LGBTQ folks, the preference can be for those who are family of choice.
However, for legal purposes, a family of choice is viewed as being made up of strangers if they are not legally related. To give any of those unrelated/chosen family members control of financial or medical matters requires signing appropriate powers of attorney and related written authorizations.
Specifying what happens to your remains or what information is to be included in your obituary may be important. Planning ahead is the way to make it work.
June is Pride Month, which celebrates and honors LGBTQ folks in West Virginia and across the world. Doing proactive legal planning about end-of-life issues during Pride Month is one way to truly honor and protect our choices in life and in death.
West Virginia Senior Legal Aid is proud to support the legal rights of all older West Virginians, including LGBTQ seniors. Other organizations offering trustworthy and reliable legal information about these and other legal issues include SAGEUSA.org, transgenderlawcenter.org and transequality.org.
Life is precious, and finding the best path for the last days of it can provide a sense of gratification.
Free legal assistance is available to West Virginians age 60 and over. Call West Virginia Senior Legal Aid at 800-229-5068 to talk to a staff attorney.