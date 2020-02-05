LOGAN — The Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the listing of divorces finalized in December 2019.
Michael Gene Moore, 45, and Tarrah Lynn Moore (Woods), 43
Bruce Epperheart, 46, and Heather Danielle Epperheart (Ferrell), 33
Kayla Marie Ballard (Morris), 25, and Patrick Sean Ballard, 27
Diana Pearl Meade (Messer), 43, and James Arthur Meade, 47
Steven Dillon, 46, and Wyndee Dillon (Frye), 33
Lynuel Glandon, 51, and Ruth Ann Glandon (Stewart), 43
Luck Jack Jacobs, 64, and Tammy Lynn Jacobs (Morris), 60
Kristin Danielle Belcher (Adair), 25, and Matthew Dewayne Belcher, 31