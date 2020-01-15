Monday was the first day to file for political office in West Virginia.
Here are the county filings from the Logan County Clerk’s Office as of press time Tuesday, Jan. 14:
MAGISTRATE (nonpartisan)
Division 1: David Adkins of Logan
Division 2: Dwight A. Williamson of Verdunville (incumbent)
Division 3: Joe Mendez of Logan (incumbent)
SHERIFF
Paul “P.D.” Clemens of Chapmanville (D)
Chris Trent of Man (R)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
David A. Wandling of Charleston (D)
BOARD OF EDUCATION (nonpartisan)
Central District: Darrell Bias of Pecks Mill.
Western District: Barry Mullins of Harts (incumbent) and Austin Workman of Chapmanville.
Here are the state filings so far:
U.S. SENATOR from West Virginia
Incumbent: Shelley Moore Capito (R)
Democrat Filings: Richard Ojeda of Holden, Paula Jean Swearengin of Sophia.
Republican Filings: None yet.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 3, W.Va.
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Russell Siegel of Lewisburg.
WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR
Incumbent: Jim Justice (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg, Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg, Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport.
WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Incumbent: Patrick Morrisey (R)
Democrat Filings: Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond, Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin.
Republican Filings: None yet.
WEST VIRGINIA AUDITOR
Incumbent: John McCuskey (R)
No filings in either party yet.
WEST VIRGINIA COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Incumbent: Kent Leonhardt (R)
Democrat Filings: Dave Miller of Tunnelton.
Republican Filings: None yet.
WEST VIRGINIA SECRETARY OF STATE
Incumbent: Mac Warner (R), running for re-election.
Democrat Filings: Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant.
Republican Filings: Mac Warner of Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA TREASURER
Incumbent: John Perdue (D), running for re-election
Democrat Filings: John Perdue of Cross Lanes.
Republican Filings: None yet.
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT — DIVISION 1 SEAT
Incumbent: Tim Armstead
Nonpartisan Filings: Richard Neely of Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT — DIVISION 2 SEAT
Incumbent: Margaret Workman
Nonpartisan Filings: Joanna Tabit of Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT — DIVISION 3 SEAT
Incumbent: John A. Hutchison, filed for election.
Nonpartisan Filings: John A. Hutchison of Beckley.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
n District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
Incumbent: Paul Hardesty (D)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Rupie Phillips of Lorado.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
n District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) — 1 seat
Incumbents: Nathan Brown (D), running for re-election.
Democrat Filings: Nathan Brown of Lenore.
Republican Filings: None yet.
n District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) — 2 seats
Incumbent: Joe Jeffries (R) and Zack Maynard (R)
No filings in either party yet.
n District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) — 2 seats
Incumbents: Ralph Rodighiero (D) and Tim Tomblin (D), running for re-election.
Democrat Filings: Tim Tomblin of Logan.
Republican Filings: Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville, Jordan Bridges of Logan.
Jan. 25 is the final day of the filing period, but candidates can mail in their filings and have them accepted after the deadline, as long as they are postmarked no later than Jan. 25.
Keep checking www.loganbanner.com for more filings as they come in.