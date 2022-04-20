Four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — are vying for an open seat on the Logan County Commission this year, and when the primary election is held May 10, that number will be cut in half to two once voters decide the nominee for each party.
On the Democratic side, former House of Delegates representative Ralph Rodighiero is challenged by Man native Bill Copley. The two have varying ideas of what they’d bring to the county going forward if either is elected.
Ralph Rodighiero
Logan native Ralph Rodighiero served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 19 from 2006 until 2012, and was elected again to the House from 2015 until 2020, when he represented District 24. He ran unsuccessfully for the West Virginia State Senate as the Democrat nominee in 2020.
Prior to his public service, Rodighiero worked as a delivery driver for UPS for 31 years. Now, he’s hoping for another chance to serve his home county by being elected to the Logan County Commission.
“I love Logan County,” Rodighiero said. “Logan County has always been a priority, of course, and there’s an open seat. That makes it a lot more tempting. I’d like to continue to further what the county commission has done — we’ve got the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, we’ve got the Convention Center, we’ve got the Rec Center, which is probably one of the best-kept secrets in our county. I go up there regularly and we’ve got kids from 2 years old to 82 years old that enjoys it, and I’d like to see, maybe, an addition to it.”
On tourism, Rodighiero said he would like to expand the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System and expand lodging for tourists who want to come here, saying that the state sometimes has to turn away thousands of potential visitors due to inadequate lodging.
“I’d like to see us capitalize on that,” Rodighiero said. “If we had more hotels and more cabins and more camping here for people to stay in, we could increase our money for our county for things we need in the county.”
Rodighiero said the county’s sheriff’s deputies and courthouse employees need raises, and increasing economic opportunities such as tourism will help provide that.
“I’d just like to make our county better,” Rodighiero said. “You know, we’ve got a beautiful area here. We’ve got the park. People comes from everywhere. I’ve seen them come in from as far as Canada and tell me just how beautiful this area is, but we’ve got an opportunity to improve that and improve our people and open up opportunity for our area.”
One of the hottest topics at regular meetings of the Logan County Commission is dilapidated structures. On that issue, Rodighiero said he is in favor of forgiving property taxes for those who would choose to “adopt” and demolish such structures.
“Let me tell you what I’d do about the dilapidated houses and buildings — if I’m in the community and there’s a dilapidated house there, I want to be able to say, ‘Hey, if you demolish that house,’ to an individual who might be next door to it, if they demolish it, take it down, we as a county, we sign that over to that individual, if it’s up for taxes or whatever, we forgive the taxes, we don’t charge them no property tax on that piece of property,” Rodighiero said. “The fact that they came in and cleaned that up and they adopt that and that becomes theirs should be enough addition to our county and to that community to where they’re tax forgiven, and all they would be out is what it took for them to demolish it.”
Rodighiero said those in the community who live close to such structures should have first preference for getting the property.
“If there’s a structure like that in the community, the individual … I think, if it’s right in your face, you probably should have first opportunity, and then you put people’s names that’s interested in it that could come up with the money to demolish it and tear it down,” Rodighiero said. “I don’t know what the answer would be. I don’t know if you’d draw from a hat or how you would do that, like a lottery or something.”
“Give them first option,” Rodighiero added, “and let them bid on it. Let them bid on it, whoever wants it, whatever they can get it tore down for. The main thing is, they’re forgiven for their taxes. They won’t have to pay no property tax on that piece of property for as long as they own that property, because the county isn’t getting no property taxes off it anyway and it’s a sore eye for the community.”
On the regional jail bill issue, Rodighiero says the bill could be reduced by handing out home confinement sentences when appropriate.
Rodighiero said the county needs more attractions for both locals and to draw in outsiders. He said the area around the Chief Logan Recreational Center could be home to something like a zipline.
“Wouldn’t you love to see a zipline go up in that area?” Rodighiero said. “Or, have you been in Gatlinburg, they have that little train going around the hill and stuff? We just need more stuff like that to draw people into our area. We need to invest in Logan County. It’s an investment that will come back to us. We’ve heard this little tune where they say they’d like to see a little mini-Gatlinburg or a mini-Pigeon Forge. I’d like to see it, too, you know. Whether it’ll happen or not, the more revenue you have coming into your county.”
Bill Copley
Bill Copley is a native and resident of Man who currently works as a surface coal miner for Highland Mining Co. on the Logan side of W.Va. 17. Copley, 34, said his main reason for throwing his hat into the race is because he wants to bring some younger blood to the commission.
“I really just decided to run because I just think, you know, we need some younger leadership in the county and people who understand more of our level,” Copley said. “There’s just not a lot of people our age who are trying to really make a difference I don’t think and somebody needs to, kind of, step up and take initiative and try to get some younger leadership in the county to try to make it a little better for us.”
“It’s nothing against the people who are there or the people who are running,” Copley added. “I just think we have different sets of opinions on things. I think we’re looking for something maybe somebody in their 60s isn’t looking for.”
When asked what some his goals for the county commission are, if elected, Copley first said the county needs to work on some infrastructure problems, such as roads, water, sewage, and Internet.
“In today’s society, you need better Internet, we need better cellphone coverage,” Copley said. “I mean, I work on top of a mountain every day. There’s nothing above me but sky, and I still can’t get service. It’s sad.”
Copley said the county needs to utilize some of the large private lands more to bring such ideas to reality.
“I think we need to utilize these large tracks of private land more, like the land company land,” Copley said. “These old strip jobs, once they’re mined, I think we need to find some way to use those, either as a tax base or like someplace that you could entice businesses to come to. Here in Logan, one thing we are lacking of is large, large flat pieces of land, but when we’re done mining it, it’s huge pieces of land that just sit empty for years and years and years and to me, I think those need to be utilized a lot more than what they are, because they’re built very well.”
Copley said such land could be used for more business opportunities like factories, schools and sports complexes.
On the issue of dilapidated structures, Copley said an expansion of the county’s code enforcement could be a way to tackle the issue.
“I know Ray (Perry) does it, you know what I mean, but he’s a lot on his own,” Copley said, “and he catches a little bit of a bad rap for it, I think, but you know, I think maybe expanding the code enforcement could help. They (the structures) do need to be dealt with. They need to be torn down and cleaned up and make this place look a little better than what it is. This place could be beautiful, honestly, if it had a little work done to it.”
Copley said he would like to provide a raise to county deputies, citing recent increases in salaries for the West Virginia State Police, which attracts municipal and county officers to move on to.
On tourism, Copley said the county needs to make use of the rivers more. He also circled back to former surface mine sites, saying additional ATV and lodging opportunities could be provided.