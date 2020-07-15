CHAPMANVILLE — Demolition has officially begun on the old East Chapmanville Grade School.
Built in 1928, the building served students as a primary elementary school in the town of Chapmanville until the spring of 2018. The building was the temporarily home to Chapmanville Intermediate School due to a controversial delay in the opening of the new school on the other side of town.
The 92-year-old building saw the final students walk through its hallways and classrooms on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The new Chapmanville Intermediate School finally opened its doors to students on Nov. 26, 2018 — the day after Thanksgiving break that year.
During that time between November 2018 and now, the building sat vacant and was the target of thieves and vandals, according to Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley. On Aug. 13, 2019, the LCBOE approved the bid for Badger Construction from Morgantown to demolish the school at a cost of $103,000.
Some delays between the board and the contractor, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the demolition being put off for more than 10 months, although some work like removal of windows had been completed. As of Tuesday afternoon, the building is about a quarter of the way down.
Farley said what the LCBOE ultimately decides what to do with the property depends on the funding they have. He said the board stands to potentially lose a significant chunk of money due to the prospect of students being homeschooled because of COVID-19, which would impact the board’s state funding formula.
Farley said the board is potentially looking at using the property for some sports facilities or auctioning it off, depending on the board’s future financial situation.
“In the future, it’s tough to get money to build schools and things like that with limited access, because there’s only two ways in and the back side is the river, and you’re cut off by the railroad tracks if something happens,” Farley said, “so it would be a limited use type of piece of property for us if we retain it and move forward on putting something there.”
A Chapmanville native himself, Farley acknowledged the school’s status as somewhat of a “community hub” for many decades, saying that its location in the middle of the community is what led to its relatively quick demolition.
“Vandals had broke in and stolen items and, you know how they do, they spray paint and they break things, and especially that school being in the middle of the community, we felt that it would be better to demo that and either look at recouping our money or potentially building a sports facility there that our school-aged children might be able to use.”
Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely hopes to see something on the property that benefits the town. He said he would like to see a playground return to the property and some practice fields for sports like T-ball, softball and soccer. He noted that the property should even be big enough for parking to prevent an inconvenience to the residents who live on that street.
“That’s the board’s decision; we don’t have anything to do with it. We have some input as to what we would like, and I’ve expressed that since the beginning of it, even before I became mayor,” McNeely said. “As far as I know, they intend to keep it, and they intend to develop for the betterment of the community here.”