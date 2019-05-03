LOGAN - Demolition or rebuilding of the Sayer building, which partially collapsed last Friday, could take up to another week or more, according to City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett.
Beckett said the hold-up is due to the insurance company's building assessment, which happened Wednesday. He said the insurance company has not said anything because they have not yet reached a formal decision.
"They had an engineer look at it today (Wednesday), they had their adjuster look at it today, and they left here with all their findings," Beckett said. "I don't know. They said it could be a couple days - they said it could be a week before they make a formal decision. Where we go from here is totally up to them, because unlike what people don't understand, there's a thing called the Constitution. We just can't just demolish someone's property - especially if they have it insured."
Beckett said further adding to the delays are the fact that the State Road, not the city, has jurisdiction of the intersection where the bricks fell. Utility companies that have lines in the area come into play, as well.
"I don't foresee this going away like everybody wants it to go away - and believe me, we're right there with you. But there's so many moving parts in it that's going to take a little bit to get this done," he said.
Beckett was unable to name the insurance agency that holds the policy on the building.
The Logan Banner also attempted to talk with Christine Husson, a sister of the original Sayer brothers, who was unable to be reached at two different phone numbers.
Depending on who the insurance company hires to perform the demolition or rebuilding, traffic in Logan should not be affected too much, Beckett said.
Already, members of the town's police and fire department are making sure traffic stays smooth. A large John Deere excavator remains parked next to the building. It was brought in on an emergency basis in case the building was more unstable than originally thought. The excavator also serves as a way to protect drivers and pedestrians in the event the building collapses even further.
"(Christine Husson) hired a company to come in on an emergency basis in case the building would just completely collapse and we'd have to remove it to get Stratton Street and Main Street back up," Beckett said, "but the company that came in felt fairly confident that it was pretty structurally sound as it was until the insurance company could come in and assess it and make recommendations."
The structure was built in approximately 1918 and was home to the Midelburg Theatre for decades.
It was later home to other businesses such as the Super-S Discount store, Family Dollar and a consignment shop.