Pictured is what Coal River Mountain Watch says is unreclaimed highwall that is the subject of a notice of violation issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection that has been extended but unabated since July 2021. The DEP renewed Lexington Coal Company's mine permit for the Boone County site earlier this month despite the unabated violation, drawing the ire of environmental advocates. 

 Coal River Mountain Watch | Courtesy photo

West Virginia environmental regulators have renewed a permit on which a mine cleanup violation has gone unabated in Boone County for nearly a year and a half, drawing the ire of Southern Coalfield environmental health advocates.

The state Department of Environmental Protection earlier this month issued a five-year renewal of Lexington Coal Co. LLC’s permit for the Twilight MTR Surface Mine, near Twilight. The DEP issued nine notices of violation to Lexington since July 2021 for what the agency said was the company’s failure to meet backfilling, grading and drainage control requirements and avoid soil contamination.

