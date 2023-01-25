Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Bailey on the budget

West Virginia Department of Commerce James Bailey presents his agency’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to the Senate Finance Committee Monday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey presented his agency’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to state lawmakers Monday, reporting vacancies in over a quarter of agency positions and a spike in state park annual revenue growth.

Bailey presented a proposed budget of roughly $418 million. His fiscal year 2023 overview before the Senate Finance Committee showed roughly 530 of 2,240 full-time equivalent positions were vacant, including 35% of WorkForce West Virginia positions.

Recommended for you