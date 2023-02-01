Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host its inaugural “Mandi-Ball” (a play on the word “mandible”), from 6 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

The ball will feature heavy hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, dancing and trivia — but according to a news release, it’s about more than just having fun with alumni and students of the Communications Disorders program. The department hopes to raise money to increase student scholarships for the prestigious program.

