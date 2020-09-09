Deputies in Logan County made two drug busts on Wednesday, Sept. 1 — one in the Clothier area and one at Valley View in Logan.
Deputies say they assisted the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation in the Clothier arrest. According to a news release, deputies were given consent to search a home in Clothier and found four 800mg Neurontin pills, scales, marijuana, baggies, half a Xanax pill and $80.
Irene Bishop, 64, of Clothier and Christopher Marcum, 41, of Upper River Road in the Boone County community of Greenview were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
The second bust happened at Valley View in Logan around 7:50 p.m. that day when members of the LCSD say they executed a search warrant on a residence as part of an ongoing investigation.
Prinica Knox, 41, of Logan was charged with five counts of unlawful delivery/possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Corey Gumm, 26, of Logan was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. A third individual, Charles Yeager, 43, of Logan, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.