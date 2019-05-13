LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement and is reportedly on the run.
According to news reports, Billy Tomblin, 29, of Verdunville, was on home confinement for burglary and cut off his ankle bracelet on Saturday. Investigators say he then tried to steal a vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LCSD at 304-792-8590 or call the Sheriff’s Tip Line at 304-792-8593.
