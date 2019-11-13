HOLDEN — A man was arrested at a residence in Holden on Nov. 8 after police reportedly found methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a house at Coolidge Avenue in Holden to respond to a drug complaint by a concerned citizen. At the residence, deputies spoke with Jeffrey Allen Spry, 35, who gave deputies permission to enter the residence. Inside, the deputies reportedly observed a glass container with a crystal-like substance in it located on a table near the doorway. The substance is believed to be methamphetamine.
Additional containers were reportedly located in the residence, as well as a plastic container located on Spry himself which is believed to also contain meth. All in all, nearly 44 grams of meth was seized, according to the post.
Scales, drug paraphernalia and two counterfeit $100 bills were also found.
Spry has been charged with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and possession of counterfeit money. He was arraigned on a $75,000 bond and, as of press time, is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.