CROWN — A 67-year-old man has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver after he was reportedly found with multiple bags of marijuana, a pistol, money and various pills.
The bust happened Monday, Aug. 17, in the Crown area of Buffalo Creek. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were on road patrol in that area when they received information about a suspicious white Jeep parked beside a power company substation with possible drug activity.
While investigating the complaint, deputies received information that led to the Buffalo Creek Apartments at 1513 Buffalo Creek Road. Deputies met Theodore Pack, 67, who was emitting a “strong odor of marijuana,” deputies said.
A consent to search form was reportedly obtained, and Pack told deputies that the marijuana was located in the back bedroom. A search of the bedroom reportedly yielded two large plastic bags believed to contain marijuana.
The search also yielded multiple individual bags of a green leafy substance, two sets of digital scales, one HiPoint 9mm pistol, eight Hydromorphone pills, four Xanax pills, ½ Oxymorphone (Opana) and $408 in U.S. currency.
Pack told police that he was selling the drugs to make a living and that he had planned on selling everything he had in order to make ends meet.
Pack was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to deliver (four counts) of marijuana, Hydromorphone, Xanax and Oxymorphone. He was also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Pack was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail and has since posted bond.