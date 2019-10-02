On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Logan County Sheriff’s Department Deputy K9 Cole celebrated his first birthday. Cole, a bloodhound, was added to the force in December 2018. Pictured with Cole on his birthday, from left, is Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter, Chris Trent and Chief Deputy Mike Mayes.
Deputy K9 Cole turns 1
dvidovich
