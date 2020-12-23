LOGAN — Christmas in 2020 was made a little merrier for about 400 area children this past Saturday as the annual Matt Patterson Toy Drive was conducted as a drive-thru.
This year marked the 15th in the toy drive’s history. Usually, the drive is held at Logan Middle School, where the toys are organized in the commons area and people line up to receive them.
Instead, this year’s Matt Patterson Toy Drive was held at the Logan County Commission’s satellite and resource center at the old 84 Lumber facility at Peach Creek. Volunteers took drivers’ information and then later delivered the toys to vehicles.
A cast of Christmas characters, including Santa Claus and the Grinch, were available for photos courtesy of David Gore and his wife, Crystal.
The toy drive is named for Matt Patterson, who died in 2005 at 24. His mother, Candy Patterson-Brewer, began the toy drive in his honor, citing his love of helping people, particularly children, during the holiday season.
“In a time where our lives are full of uncertainty, the elves of Matt Patterson Toy Drive were determined to spread joy to our children of Logan County through the toy drive,” Patterson-Brewer said. “It was heartwarming to see the smiles of the children and parents during the distribution. While everything is crazy these days, we wanted normal and happiness for the kids, and we made it happen. Many thanks to all the people who united with us to make this happen for the kids. Matt is smiling!”
The work now begins on next year’s drive, as toys are gathered throughout the year.