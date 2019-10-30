CORA — A search warrant that was executed on a home in Cora led to the arrest of a man from Detroit, Michigan, on meth delivery charges.
On Oct. 21, West Virginia State Police Trooper T.D. Adkins went to the home of Charles Yeager, located in Cora, to attempt to serve warrants on him for three possession charges and one conspiracy charge. After Adkins knocked on the door, Yeager answered, and when he did, Adkins reportedly saw a man look out of the back bedroom.
Adkins gave verbal commands for the man to come out of the room and show his hands, but he refused. Adkins followed the man into the room and detained him, where the man identified himself as Juan Laneil Hawkins, 38, of Detroit, Michigan. Adkins then reportedly found suspected crystal methamphetamine lying on the desktop in the bedroom.
Yeager said Adkins that Hawkins came to his residence and delivered the meth to him because he was “dope sick.” According to a criminal complaint, Yeager said he did not know the man personally, but that he had told “GG” he was “dope sick” and needed drugs.
According to Yeager, who gave an audio-recorded Mirandized statement regarding the case, “GG” advised him that he would send someone to his residence to help him and give him some drugs. Yeager said Hawkins walked into the back bedroom, pulled a clear plastic bag containing crystal meth and handed it to him. Adkins photographed the suspected meth and scales and seized both
Hawkins was arrested and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance schedule II. He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on a $50,000 cash only bond and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.