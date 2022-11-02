Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Chris Trent, a grant facilitator for the Logan County Commission and a former victim’s advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, is suing the Logan County Development Authority for failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests.

Trent, who is from Man, filed the complaint in Logan Circuit Court on Sept. 21. He filed a motion for entry of default judgment on Oct. 27 after the Development Authority failed to answer the complaint.

