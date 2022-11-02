LOGAN — Chris Trent, a grant facilitator for the Logan County Commission and a former victim’s advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, is suing the Logan County Development Authority for failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests.
Trent, who is from Man, filed the complaint in Logan Circuit Court on Sept. 21. He filed a motion for entry of default judgment on Oct. 27 after the Development Authority failed to answer the complaint.
According to the circuit court document of the case, a letter from State Auditor J.B. McCuskey with the 2019 and 2020 Audit Reports for Logan County shows no financial information regarding the Economic Development Authority.
The Development Authority operates as a component of the county commission and is a legally separate organization for which elected officials from the commission can be held accountable.
Trent submitted a request for financial information from the Development Authority on Aug. 25 and another on Sept. 4 after he says he received no response in five working days each time. Trent also made the requests publicly known via postings on his social media accounts.
The circuit court document in the case also states that other individuals have submitted FOIA requests to the Development Authority. One of them was current commissioner Diana Barnette, who, as a candidate for commission at the time, submitted a request on June 25, 2018 requesting 2017 and 2018 income and expenses from the organization.
According to the complaint, Development Authority director Rocky Adkins acknowledged receipt of the FOIA requests on Sept. 6, but said they were “overly broad” and asked for “reasonable specificity.”
“Your request was overly broad,” Adkins wrote. “Please advise with reasonable specificity the information sought. The documents requested could be more than a thousand pages of which would exceed your limit of two hundred dollars. As you are aware, I am the only person currently working in this office. I will diligently work to provide any requested information in a timely manner.”
The complaint goes on to say that Trent responded to Adkins via email on Sept. 8 and via USPS First Class Mail on Sept. 9.
“The budgetary information for the LCDA is not available through any avenue available to the plaintiff,” the complaint reads. “The citizenry of Logan County deserves and is entitled to know where all government bodies expend their hard-earned tax dollars.
“To that end, plaintiff (Trent) believes that the release of this information is in the public interest and should be furnished to the plaintiff and the public at no cost, minus reasonable fees for copies.”
Through his lawsuit, Trent is requesting the court order the Development Authority to provide the requested documentation, which includes bank statements, a list of properties owned by the Development Authority, rental rates, and meeting minutes and agendas. Trent also seeks court costs and any other further relief.
Trent is representing himself and the case was assigned to Circuit Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti. The case number is 22-C-116.