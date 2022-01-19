CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council voted to appoint Devin Perry, son of the town’s fire chief Tommy Perry, as the town’s code enforcement official and floodplain manager during the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Under the decision to hire Perry also came the motion to create the position, which had not previously existed. Ray Perry, no relation, who serves as the county’s code enforcement official, was in attendance to explain the details of training Devin Perry for the position.
According to Mayor Joel McNeely, Devin Perry has agreed to work the position for free as long as the town foots the bill for the required training. Ray Perry said the initial outlay of the training is $1,088.50.
Ray Perry then outlined an itemized list of things Devin Perry will need to do after submitting his application to the State Fire Marshal for his provisional license. It includes becoming a member of the International Code Council and having a minimum of two sets of code books, one of which will stay at city hall for public viewing.
The cost of two sets of code books is $761, Ray Perry said. The town will have to order the 2017 National Electrical Code separately, which is $106, and the Life Saving Code from the National Fire Protection Association for $126.50.
Membership to the West Virginia Code Officials Association, which costs $40 per year, was also encouraged by Ray Perry because of their training resources.
Ray Perry described Devin Perry as a “natural born leader,” recalling a time Devin led the extinguishing of a kitchen fire.
“He put my house out. His dad wasn’t there, his older brother wasn’t there. He was in charge, and my house looked better after they put the fire out when they got there,” quipped Ray Perry, who also said the position is a “tremendous step forward” for the town.
Under state code, Devin Perry has two years to become a certified code official.