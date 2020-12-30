Six recipients were honored with Power of Performance Awards and one was awarded the Small Communities, BIG Solutions advocate last month to recognize their efforts to change lives, put people to work and revitalize their communities.
The awards were presented as part of the third annual Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference, which showcased West Virginia successes and highlighted what is working across the state’s 21 most southern counties.
The honorees received a customized, glass award designed by a local artisan.
The conference, which is organized by the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia (Alliance), West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development, took place virtually Nov. 16-19.
Kristin Dial, executive director of Coalfield Health Center, which serves more than 3,000 residents in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties, was honored with a Revitalizing Communities award.
Dial is a founding member of the Wild Wonderful and Healthy Logan County initiative, which is a collaborative of entities implementing a community health plan to create a healthy workforce and increase economic development.
“I am always amazed by the honorees’ talent and passion for our state,” Sara Payne Scarbro, the Alliance’s Operations Council Chair, said.
“There are power performers, student leaders and inspiring educators in every community and we had an amazing opportunity to highlight just a few of them. I look forward to continuing these awards next year, because it is important to highlight the doers and celebrate their successes. Indeed, they are helping to build stronger West Virginia communities.”
“These awards are to honor the unsung heroes who are working every day to better our state,” Stephanie Tyree, West Virginia Community Development Hub’s executive director said. “We hope to inspire others to make an impact in their own communities.”