LOGAN COUNTY – Republican Billy Jack Dickerson handily won the race for the open seat on the Logan County Commission Tuesday evening.

With 34 of 34 precincts reporting, Dickerson, a resident of Davin in the Man area, defeated his Democratic opponent Bill Copley, of Man, by a margin of 44% in the unofficial results. Out of a total of 6,312 votes, Dickerson garnered 4,496 votes (71.23%) while Copley received 1,716 votes (27.19%). There were 100 write-ins, making up for 1.58% of the vote.

