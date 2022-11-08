LOGAN COUNTY – Republican Billy Jack Dickerson handily won the race for the open seat on the Logan County Commission Tuesday evening.
With 34 of 34 precincts reporting, Dickerson, a resident of Davin in the Man area, defeated his Democratic opponent Bill Copley, of Man, by a margin of 44% in the unofficial results. Out of a total of 6,312 votes, Dickerson garnered 4,496 votes (71.23%) while Copley received 1,716 votes (27.19%). There were 100 write-ins, making up for 1.58% of the vote.
Republican Mike Stuart won the majority of Logan County voters in the West Virginia State Senate District 7 race. 3,781 voters, or 58.87%, in Logan County cast their vote for Stuart while 2,638, or 41.07% of, Logan County voters cast their ballot for incumbent Democratic Sen. Ron Stollings.
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stuart led the race, with 9,519 votes compared to 7,297 for Stollings.
Incumbent Republican Margitta Mazzocchi received 62.07% (1,661 votes) of the Logan County vote in the West Virginia House of Delegates District 31 race. Her Democratic opponent, Kenneth Ray Wilson, received 30.61% (819 votes). Independent candidate Brannon D. Akers garnered 7.25% of the vote with 194 votes.
Mazzocchi led the race districtwide with 60.96% as of 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Incumbent Republican Jordan Bridges received 68.30% (2,530 votes) of the vote over Democratic challenger George Howes in the race for House of Delegates District 33. Howes received 1,170 votes, or 31.59%. There were four write-ins.
House 33 encompasses the southern part of Logan County.
In the U.S. House of Representatives 1st District race, Logan County voters overwhelmingly voted for incumbent Republican Carol Miller. Miller received 4,681 votes in Logan County, or 76.34%, over Democratic challenger Lacy Watson, who received 1,271 votes in Logan County, or 20.73%. Independent candidate Belinda Fox-Spencer received 173 votes in Logan County, or 2.82%, and there were seven write-ins.
Miller led the race districtwide as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, with 69.58% of the vote.
Following the statewide trend, Logan County voters rejected all four of the constitutional amendments that were on the ballot.
The county Board of Education levy was passed by Logan County voters, with 3,890 voters, or 66%, voting for the levy, while 1,998 voters, or 33.93%, voted against it.
Results are currently unofficial and have not yet been canvassed. According to the unofficial results report document, voter turnout in the 2022 midterm election in Logan County was 30.35%, with 6,745 total ballots cast. 5,524 of those votes were cast on Election Day, while 1,103 were early votes and 118 were absentee.