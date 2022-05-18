LOGAN COUNTY — Billy Jack Dickerson and Ralph Rodighiero emerged victorious in their respective primary races for Logan County Commission Tuesday, May 10.
Vote totals in this article are unofficial results from election night. As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the Logan County Commission was still canvassing the election and awaiting official certification. Two precincts — Rocky Hill and Whitman — were being counted by hand.
A total of 3,718 ballots were cast in this year’s primary election for a total voter turnout of 16.86%. Of those, 1,825 ballots cast were Republican, and 1,848 were Democrat.
There are 11,040 registered Democrat voters in Logan County. As such, Democratic turnout was 16.74%. There are 5,244 registered Republican voters, with a turnout of 34.8%. Nonpartisan voters make up 5,766 registered voters.
With 34 of 34 precincts reporting, Dickerson of Davin, handily defeated his opponent, Jeremy Farley of Chapmanville, in the Republican race, receiving 1,141 votes (65.27%) to Farley’s 607 votes (34.73%). Dickerson will face Democrat Ralph Rodighiero of Logan in the fall general election. Rodighiero defeated his opponent, Bill Copley of Man, receiving 905 votes (54.55%) to Copley’s 754 votes (45.45%).
In the nonpartisan Logan County Board of Education race, incumbents Debbie Mendez and Dr. Pat Joe White were re-elected with 1,741 votes (24.53%) and 1,643 votes (23.15%) respectively, with Anthony “Tony” Dean coming in third place overall with 1,479 votes (20.84%) to win a seat on the board.
Moss R. Burgess came in fourth place with 1,261 votes (17.77%), and Jamie Sparks received 958 votes (13.5%).
In the conservation district supervisor race, which was the only other contested county race aside from the various executive committees, John F. Kovach defeated Michael “Gibson” Oneil by a margin of 1,637 votes (64.07%) to 917 votes (35.89%).
Incumbent Mark McGrew was unopposed in the Democratic race for Logan County Circuit Clerk. No Republican candidate filed to run for that office, so he will be unopposed in the fall. Incumbent Logan County Clerk John Turner also faced no opposition and will appear unopposed in the general election.
In the Republican primary race for U.S. House of Representatives 1st District, incumbent Carol Miller received the overwhelming majority of votes in Logan County, garnering 1,412 votes, or 86.1%. Scott Fuller came in second with 5.55%, followed by Kent Stevens at 4.39%, Zane Lawhorn with 2.26%, and James Edwin Houser with 1.71%.
Miller won the race overall with 66.4%, receiving a total of 41,571 votes.
In the Republican primary race for West Virginia State Senate District 7, former U.S. District Attorney Mike Stuart received 789 votes in Logan County (57.93%) to Yawkey resident Chad McCormick’s 573 votes (42.07%). With 95% of precincts reporting, Stuart won the race by a margin of 52% to 48%.
In the Republican primary race for West Virginia House of Delegates District 31, incumbent Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi received 384 votes (51.61%) in Logan County. Coming in second was Jill Barker with 266 votes (35.75%). Haskel Boytek received 94 votes (12.63%).
Jordan Bridges was unopposed in the House of Delegates District 33 race and received 851 votes.
The following Democratic candidates for state offices were unopposed — Lacy Watson for U.S. House of Representatives 1st District, Ron Stollings for State Senate District 7, Kenneth Ray Wilson for House of Delegates District 31 and George Howes for House of Delegates District 33
Other races include:
Republican for State Executive Committee 7th District (Female)
Margitta Mazzocchi — 1,397 votes (68.89%)
Monica Ballard-Booth — 423 votes (20.86%)
Brenda Jo Pistore — 135 votes (6.66%)
Tresa Howell — 66 votes (3.25%)
Write-In — 7 votes (0.35%)
Republican for State Executive Committee 7th District (Male)
Greg Vance — 848 votes (34.73%)
Eugene Mazzocchi — 711 votes (29.12%)
Zach Maynard — 552 votes (22.60%)
Mike Stuart — 266 votes (10.89%)
David Howell — 24 votes (0.98%)
Jedidiah Walls — 21 votes (0.86%)
Trevor Morris — 14 votes (0.57%)
Write-In — 6 votes (0.25%)
Republican for Congressional District Executive Committee District 1 (Female)
Courtney “McCoy” Quick — 1,133 votes (99.30%)
Write-In — 8 votes (0.70%)
Republican for Congressional District Executive Committee District 1 (Male)
Chris Trent — 827 votes (54.27%)
Bobby Lee Mines — 691 votes (45.34%)
Write-In — 6 votes (0.39%)
Republican for Senatorial Executive Committee District 7 (Female)
Sharon K. Hopkins — 936 votes (64.64%)
Valerie Gore Hoffman — 511 votes (35.29%)
Write-In — 1 vote (0.07%)
Republican for Senatorial Executive Committee District 7 (Male)
Mark Keyser II — 579 votes (36.03%)
Chris Trent — 533 votes (33.17%)
Eugene Mazzocchi — 494 votes (30.74%)
Write-In — 1 vote (0.06%)
Republican for Delegate District Executive Committee 31st Delegate District (Female)
Courtney “McCoy” Quick — 479 votes (99.38%)
Write-In — 3 votes (0.62%)
Republican for Delegate District Executive Committee 31st Delegate District (Male)
Scott Poe — 502 votes (100%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 1 (Female)
Sonya M. Dingess Porter — 196 votes (65.55%)
Courtney “McCoy” Quick — 103 votes (34.45%)
No candidate filed for the Republican for County Executive Committee District 1 male race.
Republican for County Executive Committee District 2 (Female)
Leah Vance-Williams — 135 votes (60.27%)
Janice Stone — 89 votes (39.73%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 2 (Male)
Pat Callaway — 133 votes (61.57%)
Brandon Ray Kirk — 83 votes (38.43%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 3 (Female)
Sharon K. Hopkins — 206 votes (71.28%)
Janet Collier Nichols — 83 votes (28.72%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 3 (Male)
Gary Lee Corns — 121 votes (41.72%)
John Keith White — 110 votes (37.93%)
Tony Deer II — 59 votes (20.34%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 4 (Female)
Diana Barnette — 71 votes (100%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 4 (Male)
David Noe — 72 votes (98.63%)
Write-In — 1 vote (1.37%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 5 (Female)
Margitta Mazzocchi — 183 votes (60.20%)
Beth Baldwin — 121 votes (39.80%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 5 (Male)
Tony “Psycho” Robison — 110 votes (34.70%)
Jeremy Farley — 104 votes (32.81%)
Eugene Mazzocchi — 103 votes (32.49%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 6 (Female)
Melissa Ellis White — 423 votes (100%)
Republican for County Executive Committee District 6 (Male)
Chris Trent — 296 votes (94.57%)
Write-In — 17 votes (5.43%)
Democrat for State Executive Committee 7th District (Female)
Heather Hayes — 935 votes (70.57%)
Mary Ann Claytor — 387 votes (29.21%)
Write-In — 3 votes (0.23%)
Democrat for State Executive Committee 7th District (Male)
Faron Williamson — 1,252 votes (69.87%)
Chase Jarrell — 337 votes (18.81%)
Spiro Mitias — 112 votes (6.25%)
Don Smith II — 89 votes (4.97%)
Write-In — 2 votes (0.11%)
No candidate filed for the female Democratic race for Congressional District Executive Committee District 1. In the male race, only one candidate — Faron Williamson — filed, and he received 1,090 votes, or 99.1%. There was one write-in vote.
No candidate filed for the female Democratic race for Senatorial Executive Committee District 7, but there were six write-ins, none of which have names announced as of yet. Williamson was again the lone filer in the male race, receiving 1,032 votes, or 99.90%. There was one write-in vote.
No candidate filed for the female Democratic race for Delegate District 31 Executive Committee, but there were two write-ins, none of which have names announced as of yet. Williamson was the lone filer in that male race as well, receiving 392 votes, or 99.49%. There were two write-in votes.
Vicki “Vance” Kolata was the only person to file in the female Democratic race for county executive committee district 1. She received 220 votes (99.55%) compared to one write-in vote. No candidate filed in the male race, but there were five write-ins.
Becky Nagy was the only person to file in the female Democratic race for county executive committee district 2. She received 247 votes (99.60%) compared to one write-in vote. No candidate filed in the male race, but there were five write-ins.
No candidate filed in the female Democratic race for county executive committee district 3, but there were two write-ins. In the male race, it was once again Faron Williamson, winning 100% of the vote with 266 votes.
In the female Democratic race for county executive committee district 4, Rema Butcher was the only candidate to file and she received 100% of the vote with 71 votes. No male candidate filed.
No male or female candidates filed for county executive committee district 5 and no write-in votes were received.
No female candidate filed in the county executive committee district 6 race, but one write-in vote was received. One candidate — T.J. Blevins — filed in the male race and he received 99.16% of the vote with 236 votes. Two write-ins were received.
The Logan Banner will follow up with this story with official results once they are certified and released.