LOGAN — Billy Jack Dickerson was officially sworn in as Logan County’s newest county commissioner during a brief ceremony in Logan on Dec. 28.

The Davin resident and retired Man High School environmental science and physics teacher was administered his oath of office by the man he replaces, Danny Ellis, who chose not to run for a third term after 12 years in office. Dickerson is the first person from the Man area to hold a seat on the commission since 1988 and the first to be elected after the redrawing of the county’s magisterial district lines in 2021.

