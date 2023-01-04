LOGAN — Billy Jack Dickerson was officially sworn in as Logan County’s newest county commissioner during a brief ceremony in Logan on Dec. 28.
The Davin resident and retired Man High School environmental science and physics teacher was administered his oath of office by the man he replaces, Danny Ellis, who chose not to run for a third term after 12 years in office. Dickerson is the first person from the Man area to hold a seat on the commission since 1988 and the first to be elected after the redrawing of the county’s magisterial district lines in 2021.
Dickerson’s swearing in also now brings two Republicans to the commission, leaving Danny Godby, who has served since 1988, as the commission’s sole remaining Democrat.
After taking the oath, which was appropriately administered in the Logan County Commission building in downtown Logan, Dickerson provided some brief remarks. Dickerson said he’s a little nervous — an atypical feeling for him as a teacher — due to the new path that’s now in front of him, but said he’s up for the challenge.
“I’m about to get educated, I truly believe, in things that I may know some or very little about, and that makes me nervous, but it also challenges me because I’m like this: I like a good challenge,” Dickerson said. “I’ve always, and I’ve actually said this to kids … look, here’s what you’ve got to do. There’s times in life that when you face struggles and trouble and problems and that, you have literally got to grab this world by its ears and headbutt it. That’s my approach — meet it head-on. You don’t get much stuff solved by standing back and hoping that it gets done. I stay pretty much in attack mode.”
Pointing out the people who attended his swearing in, Dickerson said that support and working together will be the key to progress in Logan County.
“By looking around here, I don’t have to solve the problems alone,” Dickerson said. “I’ve got a lot of support, some of them old, some of them new, some of them couldn’t be here — the point being that together, we continue to improve this place that we call home. There have been some great strides made over the years. You’ve seen them, I’ve seen them. We hope to continue that and as a part of the county commission, I think we have a great responsibility to grab this old community, this county, by the ears and maybe headbutt it. Let’s get it going and let’s do what we need to do to make Logan County — the place that we know — that it can be, needs to be, and wants to be.”
Dickerson’s first meeting as a county commissioner will be held Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Logan County Commission’s building at 325 Stratton Street in Logan.