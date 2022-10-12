Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20221012-log-dignity-p1.jpg
Buy Now

A young boy picks up a prize after a drawing during the Dignity Hospice Memorial Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — Dignity Hospice held its 18th annual Dignity Memorial Walk at Chapmanville Regional High School on Oct. 8.

The event is held every year as a way for people to come out and honor their loved ones, along with some fun additions like food, giveaways, and inflatables for children. 2022 marked the return of the event after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and weather.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you