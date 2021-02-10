LOGAN — Every Wednesday evening is community meal time at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church.
The Wednesday meals are a project of Nighbert’s Outreach Ministry Team, led by Tom and Karen Bradshaw. Nighbert Memorial has been a part of downtown Logan for more than 100 years, and has served the community with this program for more than 10 years.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the dinners are currently being distributed outside on the church parking lot instead of being served in the church fellowship hall. Meals are served at 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Members of the congregation, led by Janice Stone, prepare the food in Nighbert’s kitchen. The dinner normally includes a main dish, vegetables and a dessert. Recent menus featured meatloaf and vegetable beef soup.
In addition to the hot, fresh cooked meal, food pantry items are available to pick up from a couple adjacent tables. Congregation member Donald McCloud organizes pickup and distribution of food pantry goods.
Members of the community, including residents of the Marjorie Oakley Home for Women, part of the Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, assist the church in setup, serving and cleanup each week.