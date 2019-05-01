HD Media
The inaugural Dirt Days Festival began Friday and runs through Sunday, April 28, in downtown Williamson. It was under direction of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitor's Bureau in Williamson.
The event was planned to showcase some of what its organizers call the best side-by-side, ATV and dirt bike trails in North America. The festival included many industry-related vendors, local food vendors, hundreds of miles of trail riding within 1/4 mile of the city, a parade, live music, fireworks and more.
Although it got off to a wet start on Friday, many ATV enthusiasts hit the trails. Second Avenue was closed in downtown Williamson for vendors and ATVs. The CVB expects the event to grow in future years.