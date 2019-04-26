Williamson officials believe the inaugural Dirt Days festival this weekend will provide an economic boost to the entire Tug Valley area.
The festival will be April 26, 27 and 28 in downtown Williamson, according to Wes Wilson. Wilson doubles as the director for the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Williamson.
"This will showcase some of the best side-by-side, ATV, and dirt bike trails in North America," Wilson said. The festival includes many industry-related vendors, local food vendors, hundreds of miles of trail riding within a quarter mile of the city, a parade, live music, fireworks and more.
"By request of the Tug Valley Area CVB and with the full support of Williamson City Council, I hereby direct that Second Avenue be blocked from vehicular traffic beginning at the intersection of Harvey Street to Pike Street, and the cross street of Logan, to accommodate the Dirt Days Event. City personnel will enforce the street closure beginning Friday at noon April 26th thru Sunday midday, April 28," Mayor Charlie Hatfield said.
The complete schedule of events:
Friday April 26: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Trail 10 House "Dirt Days Tours," depart from parking lot at 126 W. 2nd Ave., Williamson, $10 per vehicle.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vendors will be open on 2nd Avenue, downtown Williamson.
2 8 p.m., Mud Pit will be open behind Sazon Mexican Restaurant off of Prichard Street
6:30 p.m., "Live at Smokin' Pit BBQ," Pike Street, featuring Daniel Allen, Glen Simpson, Alex Blankenship, and Bill Dotson
7:30 -9 p.m., Poker Night at the Special Events Party & Event Room, Pike Street, $10 buy-in gets $100 in chips
Saturday April 27: 10 a.m. 10 p.m., Vendors will be open on 2nd Avenue in downtown Williamson.
10 a.m. 8 p.m., The mud pit will be open again behind Sazon Mexican Restaurant.
10 a.m. 2 p.m., Car/Bike Show on 2nd Avenue in Williamson.
10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Trail 10 House "Dirt Days Tours" continue, departing from the parking lot at 126 W. 2nd Ave., Williamson, $10 per vehicle
10 a.m. 6 p.m., Poker Run on Buffalo Mountain Trails, must be at Starters Sports Bar & Grill by 6 p.m. for your final card.
3 p.m. Dirt Days Rally Ride for street bikes will depart from Mountain State Harley Davidson, arrive in Williamson for parade
4 p.m., Human Tug of War at the Mud Pit.
5 p.m., Dirt Days Parade (lineup will occur at 4:30 p.m. at Sazon Mexican Restaurant/Wilson EyeCare, Williamson.
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Live music, Bill Dotson on the Dirt Days Stage, Court Street, downtown Williamson
8:30 - 9:30 p.m., High Incident Project, live on the Dirt Days Stage, Court Street, downtown Williamson.
9 p.m. 1 a.m., Bedford Band, live at Starters Sports Bar & Grill; intermission at 9:30 p.m. for fireworks.
9:30 p.m., fireworks show, downtown Williamson.
Sunday April 28: All day riding continues, from dawn to dusk, Hatfield McCoy Trails are open for all riders.