Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE - Families, friends and community members are invited to join in a celebration of the outdoors and learning experiences nature provides from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chapmanville Primary School's Dirt Won't Hurt: Outdoor Explanation event.
The event is open to the community and various activities will be set up for participants to move through as they wish. A list of activities is as follows:
n Outlast Blocks Maze Building and Using BeeBots
n Terracotta Pot Decorating and Planting Flowers
n Mud Kitchen will be open
n Lemonade Stand and Popcorn snack
n Art Panel Painting with Nature Items (leaves, sticks, etc.)
n Nature Books with Blankets in the Book Nook
n Engineering PVC pipes in the sandbox
n Bird Beak Buffet experience planned by STEM team