CHARLESTON — A panel subcommittee will set a hearing to be conducted within 120 days regarding charges filed by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel against Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Donna Taylor.

Among the charges, Taylor is accused of violating rules of competence, diligence and fairness to opposing party and counsel.

