"Let it Go" this week and plan on attending a newly released live stage production from Disney Theatricals.
"Frozen Jr.," produced by The Aracoma Story Inc., will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 4-6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the historic Coalfield Jamboree in Logan. More shows are scheduled Thursday-Sunday, April 11-14.
"Frozen Jr." is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. It features all of the classic characters and favorite songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen Jr." expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, "Frozen Jr." is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
The cast is made up more than 50 performers, with 20 more working on crew. The show has two directors, Bill France and Melissa Frye.
"I am so impressed with everyone's dedication on this show," France said. "There is nothing that brings people together like the magic of theater, and there's nothing like Disney magic onstage. Audiences will truly love this show, not only the kids but the adults as well. It's just a feel-good production from start to finish."
Frye said she is very proud of everyone.
"They have worked hard, and it has paid off," she said. "Not everyone can go to Disney, or Broadway for that matter. This show brings it here, to our community."
Tickets are $12 adults and $8 children 10 and under and rea available at Gatti's at the Fountain Place Mall and online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com. Door prices are $3 more. The main theater will open at 6:30 p.m. for seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. The show ends at approximately 8:30 p.m.