LOGAN — Before board members voted to adopt a universal mask policy in schools during a special session on Thursday, Sept. 9, six people addressed the Logan County Board of Education during the public comment period to give their opinions on the matter.
The opinion of the room was evenly split, with three speaking in favor of the masks and three against. The first person to address the board was Jessica Carter, who called in by telephone and referred to the current state of COVID-19 in Logan County a “terrifying outbreak.” She called upon the LCBOE to shut down in-person learning in schools for at least a month.
“I want to know why in good conscious you feel it’s safe and OK to not listen to the health care providers and the head of the health department about shutting the schools down for at least a month to get this outbreak under control,” Carter said. “They have also told you from the very beginning that masks should be mandatory, yet you chose not to heed their advice, and now look where we’re at. If you send our children and staff with such a widespread outbreak, you are looking at catastrophic consequences.”
Carter said the board is ignoring potential consequences and overworking school nurse personnel in the process.
“You’re wanting to throw my child and everyone else’s child into the fire and say ‘heck with the consequences,’” Carter said. “West Virginia and Logan is a laughing stock right now on how the virus is being held in the school systems. You are also overworking our staff and our nurses who are completely understaffed to begin with. I will stand up for my child and others and I will stand up for the staff and the nurses.”
Carter then called for a strict mask mandate that punishes students for not wearing them properly.
“Can you not understand that our hospitals are already almost at capacity?” Carter added. “You are adding to that by not doing what is right. You need to bring virtual back for at least a month to allow this to die down, and then a mask mandate to be strictly put in place.”
Eugene Mazzocchi, husband of Del. Margitta Mazzocchi, a Republican who represents Logan in District 24 of the West Virginia House of Delegates and a licensed professional counselor in the Chapmanville area, spoke against masks, claiming they are causing psychological damage in children by creating fear and limiting social interaction.
“Regarding the wearing of masks, aren’t we creating an atmosphere of fear for our children?” Mazzocchi said. “We’re not teaching our children to learn to take chances. How will this affect them in their adulthood and how they handle life experiences and make decisions? Another thing is social interactions … social interaction is a very part of growing up and here we are, we’ve got to space ourselves out every six feet when we’re in line at some food establishments.“Having to wear masks and social distancing, it will have a detrimental effect,” Mazzocchi added. “We just don’t know what it is yet. That’s my strongest belief.”
Mazzocchi then said masks hide facial expressions needed to communicate well. “We need to see, as well as to hear,” he said.
Georgia Collins also spoke strongly against the use of masks. Calling in by telephone, Collins called masks a “useless piece of cloth” that she believes lead to overheating and oxygen deprivation in children.
“Will you require the nurses to check the oxygen level of every child periodically?” Collins asked. “These mask mandates are being done in hopes — not based on any actual facts — to keep the children from being quarantined due to exposure of COVID. These mask policies have nothing to do with protecting our children and everything to do with the possibility of decreasing quarantines with a false sense of security. We cannot control the virus. Counties across the state who already have mask mandates in place are still showing high infection rates and high quarantine rates despite strict mask mandates.”
Collins suggested if it’s too unsafe for students to go to school, then sports and other extracurricular activities should be canceled as well.
“We know that won’t happen because in Logan County, we all know sports are top priority,” Collins said. “All extracurricular activities should be cancelled, including homecoming if it’s so unsafe, and no dances should be allowed. No parent should be allowed to sponsor any function, i.e. homecoming dances, without some form of consequence. The parents who do things like that are the same parents screaming for mask mandates, but stop their kid from playing school and see what happens.”
Collins called board members who vote for such a policy “cowards,” and said she will continue to send her child to school without a mask.
Dawn Canterbury, who works at Logan Regional Medical Center as an infection preventionist and emergency management disaster preparedness coordinator, spoke in favor of making masks mandatory in schools.
“These masks, are they 100% effective? No,” Canterbury said. “Do they help slow the spread of the virus? Absolutely. But, when you have a certain population masked and a certain population unmasked, they are of no benefit. It takes 100% masking for this to be effective for source control. Studies have been proven wearing masks helps slow the spread of respiratory viruses and it helps slow the spread of COVID. That’s what we have to do here in Logan County.”
Teresa Brooks, who called in by telephone, advocated for a mask policy and recounted her own experience with COVID-19.
“My children have had COVID. I have had COVID,” Brooks said. “You will never understand that fear of your child saying, ‘I cannot breathe.’ I spent two days in the hospital with COVID pneumonia, and let me tell you something, that unit is scary … the sounds that you hear in that unit. I remember calling my boyfriend when I was being admitted and telling him, ‘I’m scared I’m not going to see you or my children again.’
“This board has been ill-prepared since the beginning,” Brooks added. “Every positive case in Logan County Schools is laying at your feet because, as Dawn said, a mask mandate … are masks 100% effective? No, but if there’s even a 1% chance that another person or another child can be protected with a mask, you should do it.”
David Farmer, a 12-year U.S. Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, said he believes masks don’t do enough to mitigate the risk of catching the virus, but do affect the mental health of children and families.
“Look at these calls. Listen to how all this sounds. It’s tearing us apart,” Farmer said. “Everybody in this room surely loves children and loves their own children. I love my children. We’ve all had COVID and we recovered from it, and to the ones that have it and have suffered, I feel terrible for them, I really do, but we can’t sit here and keep going on at each other’s throats about masks and using our kids in the middle. There needs to be some kind of clear, measurable, achievable goal in the middle with a risk assessment where parents and teachers alike can all be on the same page and dictate what’s going to happen with the future of this.”
In the end, the board members voted 5-0 to enact a universal mask wearing policy in the county’s schools.