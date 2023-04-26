Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia state officials have rejected proposals for a recreational vehicle campground at a state park amid heavy opposition from local residents.

The Division of Natural Resources announced it wouldn’t select any of the proposals it received for a campground at Cacapon Resort State Park. Opponents said proposals the DNR had received would cause environmental and traffic concerns.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you