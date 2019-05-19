HD Media
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced the award of more than $65,000 in literacy grants to West Virginia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.
These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to West Virginia organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 2,400 West Virginians.
"In keeping with Dollar General's mission of Serving Others, we are excited to provide grants to support literacy and education initiatives in the communities we proudly call home," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. "Each year, funds provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation make a real difference by providing the tools that students, adults and families need to pursue new opportunities and accomplish their goals. We believe these programs empower the communities we serve, and we are honored to play a role in their success."
These grants awarded $15,000 to the Tri-State Literacy Foundation in Huntington. While other funding went to help YWCA of Charleston, Mingo County Public Libraries, the Catholic Charities of West Virginia, Alum Creek Elementary in South Charleston, Mason County Library Board System and Step by Step Inc. based out of Charleston.
In a press release released Thursday, The Dollar General Literacy Foundation said, "Statewide grants are part of more than $8.3 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of today's grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English."
West Virginia recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.