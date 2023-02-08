LOGAN — City of Logan Police arrested a man and charged him with domestic battery and strangulation after they say he struck a woman in the ribs and grabbed her by her throat.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, city police responded to a 911 call on Dingess St. on Feb. 4. When they arrived on scene, police say they spoke with a female victim, who told them that Robert Lee Ruggles, 44, of Logan, had let her come get her belongings.
The victim told police that Ruggles had chased her down the street while she tried retrieving her belongings. According to the criminal complaint, Ruggles trapped her in a corner, pushed her to the ground, and struck her in the ribs with his foot and then grabbed her by the throat.
Police say they located Ruggles at a neighbor’s house, where he was placed under arrested and transported to the City of Logan Police Department for processing. Police have charged Ruggles with domestic battery and strangulation.
Ruggles was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on an $8,000 10% or surety bond. As of Tuesday morning, he has posted bond from Southwestern Regional Jail.
Kevin Conley and Troy Cowart were the responding officers in the case.