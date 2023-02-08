Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — City of Logan Police arrested a man and charged him with domestic battery and strangulation after they say he struck a woman in the ribs and grabbed her by her throat.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, city police responded to a 911 call on Dingess St. on Feb. 4. When they arrived on scene, police say they spoke with a female victim, who told them that Robert Lee Ruggles, 44, of Logan, had let her come get her belongings.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you