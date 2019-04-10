By KATE MISHKIN
HD Media
CHARLESTON - Amid court losses and mounting costs for its natural gas pipeline, Dominion Energy is traveling around the region to share news of plans to mitigate the effects of climate change.
The company plans to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure in half over the next decade, the company announced last month.
"It's the right thing to do," said Brian Sheppard, vice president for the company's Eastern Pipeline Operations, Gas Infrastructure Group.
On Wednesday, the Virginia-based energy company met with reporters, editors, publishers and owners of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and its parent company, HD Media, to talk about the company's initiative to cut down on methane emissions by half across its system in the next decade, based on figures from 2010.
That includes emissions from the 600-mile-long Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which Dominion Energy is involved in building. Company officials said Wednesday they aren't sure how much methane the natural gas pipeline might emit.
The company is currently appealing the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to vacate U.S. Forest Service permits required to build the pipeline across the George Washington and Monongahela national forests and Appalachian Trail.
The 4th Circuit opinion, written by Judge Stephanie Thacker and joined by Chief Judge Roger Gregory and Judge James Wynn, noted that the Forest Service had initially asked pipeline developers for multiple routes, and expressed concern about the project's potential effects on erosion and endangered species. Later, the Forest Service changed course, saying it didn't need alternative plans before it authorized the project.
The Forest Service violated the National Forest Management Act, National Environmental Policy Act and Mineral Leasing Act, the judges wrote. The Forest Service should have required pipeline developers to submit alternative routes for the pipeline and demonstrate that the project couldn't have been built on nonnational forest land.
In January, lawyers for Dominion Energy filed a petition for rehearing en banc, meaning the case would have been heard in front of a panel of all 4th Circuit judges.
The petition was denied in February. Aaron Ruby, a spokesman for the company, said Wednesday that the company is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Obviously, I can't speculate on the inner workings of the 4th Circuit," he said. "I will tell you we feel like we have a very strong case. The law is on our side. The agencies agree with us."
The 4th Circuit also issued a stay to the project's U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement. After both courtroom losses, Dominion Energy voluntarily halted construction on the project.
Bob Orndorff, state policy director for Dominion Energy, blamed the work stoppage on "rogue environmental groups" at the Legislature in January.
Wednesday, he doubled down on the statement, and said the organizations that appealed the project's permits are "rogue" because they had received out-of-state funding.
"They had no connections to West Virginia, they had no concerns for what happens in West Virginia, nor the population in West Virginia, and they're all part of the 'keep it in the ground movement,' " Orndorff said. "They want to end or eliminate all fossil fuel in West Virginia and they want to destroy the economy in West Virginia. So, I thought the word 'rogue' was somewhat of a kind word to describe their interests."
Construction on the project has been stopped since December, but company officials said construction is expected to begin again later this year. The project, initially projected to cost $6.5 billion, might now cost between $7 billion and $7.5 billion. Despite mounting costs and legal setbacks, the pipeline will be built, Ruby said.
"We're confident that we're going to get the pipeline built, we're fully committed to it," he said. "We've been as unequivocal on that point as we possibly can."