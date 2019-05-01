LOGAN - April was National Donate Life Month, and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) has joined with several local hospitals across western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, including Logan Regional Medical Center, to help raise awareness to the importance of organ donation.
Monday morning at the LRMC Life Services Center at Holden Road, a symbolic Donate Life flag-raising ceremony was held. Those in attendance included officials from LRMC such as CEO Simon Ratliff, officials from CORE and individuals whose lives were saved thanks to organ donors.
"There are over 115,000 people nationally waiting on the wait list, and every day, more than 20 people are added to that list," said Sarah Clemente with CORE. "That amazing gift of life cannot happen without people, without the human element."
CORE is one of 58 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, serving more than 5 million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, N.Y. For more information about the organization, visit www.core.org or call 1-800-DONORS-7.
"I just couldn't be more happy to be a partner with this group," Ratliff said. "It's such an important cause, and we support it 100 percent."
Statistically, about 2,500 people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia are waiting for an organ transplant. Approximately 11,000 people who are considered medically suitable to donate organs, tissues and corneas, die each year. Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race or medical history.