LOGAN — A downtown Logan business that opened its doors in November has already expanded.
When Brenda Short opened Brenda’s Variety Store & More at 202 Dingess St., in Logan in late November 2019, she had plans of one day expanding the store into a bigger location. On Jan. 31, she held the grand opening for the store’s new location several buildings down at 214 Dingess St., next to the office of The Logan Banner.
The new location features a larger sales floor with new shelving installed to organize items.
“The customers love all the new additions to the store,” Short said. “It’s nice. It’s very nice. It’s more store-like now. (The old location) was just too tight-fitting, and people couldn’t see what I had to sell. Plus I started adding to it, so it was inevitable to have a bigger building.”
The store itself is a pallet-style location that sells brand-new or lightly used merchandise at half or more off original retail prices. Items include everything from air fryers, coffee makers, canners, clocks, umbrellas, shirts, socks and more.
“Best prices in town — guaranteed,” Short quipped.
Short also provides notary services and decals and body graphics. Her daughter, Angel Adkins, operates a photography studio in the back of the store.
“I look forward to having more space to offer more things, such as allowing for bigger families to come in and have their photos taken,” Adkins said. “I want to offer more than just your standard couples and four-person families. Now I can get upward of 10 people in one room, so they can even bring their pets, if that’s who they want in their photos.”
Adkins also sells Scentsy products in the store.
Brenda’s Variety Store & More is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 304-601-5831 or visit the Brenda’s Variety Store & More group on Facebook.
The store also serves as a pickup location for Wish.
“You’ll be able to order from Wish, have your packages delivered here cheaper, and I’ll also be stocking some of the Wish products for them,” Short said.