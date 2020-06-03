LOGAN — A downtown Logan business that has already expanded once has done it again with the addition of a grocery section.
When Brenda’s Variety Store and More originally opened in November 2019, it was a humble pallet shop located in a small space at 202 Dingess St. After two months in that location, owner Brenda Short quickly realized the space wasn’t big enough for the overall vision she had for her store, along with the budding photography business of her daughter, Angel Adkins, who operates her studio inside the business.
Short moved her store to a much larger space down the street at 214 Dingess St. After being open only about a month and a half at that location, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to close down shop. During that down time, Short thought of a way to expand her store once again: by turning into a grocery store to help out residents in the Logan area who may be more economically disadvantaged and/or lack reliable transportation to easily get to a store like Kroger that’s located nearly two miles outside of town.
“It’s because a lot of people here in Logan needs this,” Short said. “I’ve seen people walking to Kroger, walking to the dollar store and spending all their hard-earned money and food stamps on higher-priced stuff, you know, so I figured I’d put it in here cheaper, closer, and try to help them out.”
The store, which was once stocked with mostly miscellaneous pallet items, now includes a variety of canned foods, cereal, snacks, soda, water, candy, condiments and more. Along the wall and in the back of the store are now coolers and freezers containing lunch meat, bacon, sausage, eggs, milk, cheese and cold drinks, and in the front of the store where her desk once sat is now a standard rolling store checkout counter.
Short even helps with transportation. “If it comes to it and they need groceries, then I’ll drive them home and take their groceries to them,” Short said.
Since Short originally opened her store in November, numerous new businesses have opened in Logan, including in her old location, which is set to be the Brick’s Cuts barber shop. Short said she hopes her latest venture will inspire even more.
“It’s all about helping the community to grow,” Short said. “They all came in right behind me, so I’m hoping that’s a good influence that this town will be full. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t, and it’s growing fast.”
Short said she hopes to expand even more at some point to become a “one-stop shop” kind of grocery store, perhaps adding a deli. She also tossed around the idea of one day opening a party/event room in the back.
Although it is now largely grocery-based, one side of the store’s original mission remains, with various merchandise including socks, kitchenware and more. Additionally, Adkins will continue to offer her photography services, and Short said she hopes to be successful enough to hire her as a full-time employee.
Brenda’s Variety Store and More is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. However, she noted that she often stays in the store later, and customers are welcome to enter if she is still there.
“That’s official hours, but if I’m still here at 6 or 7 o’clock and you want to come in and shop, go right ahead,” Short said. “If you need something to pick up and you need me to stay in late, give me a call. The number is on the door.”
EBT food stamp cards are accepted. The store also offers notary and Wish pickup services.