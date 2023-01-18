Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Smith Academy of Salon Professionals (SASPRO) held an open house at their new downtown location on Jan. 11.

SASPRO is a hybrid beauty school, operating in Logan since 2021

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you