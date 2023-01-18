LOGAN — The Smith Academy of Salon Professionals (SASPRO) held an open house at their new downtown location on Jan. 11.
SASPRO is a hybrid beauty school, operating in Logan since 2021
The school is now located in the former National Bank of Logan building, which has since been renamed 229 Stratton: The Gore Building. The space occupied by SASPRO is the newly renovated first floor, which was home to the actual bank portion of the building from 1953 until it closed in 1997 under the ownership of Bank One.
The new space provides a much larger area for the hybrid beauty school, which offers half of its instruction virtually and half in-person at one of its branch campuses. The school, which started in Lavalette — the location of their other campus branch — came to Logan in 2021, opening its doors at the business hub located in the former Mathis Motel/Mountain Trail Inn at West Logan.
The owners of that building, David and Crystal Gore, also happen to be the same owners of the building that now houses SASPRO’s new location. SASPRO owner Megan Smith said she knew the large former bank space was perfect for the school the moment she first laid eyes on it.
“For one, we outgrew our space in West Logan,” Smith said. “It was only 1,400 square feet. We held a wait list for students to attend our program, so monthly, we would have 4-5 students on a wait list, so we thought, okay, now is the time to expand and we talked to David because he was our landlord down there and we loved working with him at West Logan location and he said, ‘I just bought this bank and I have this space that’s available.’ We went to the upstairs and looked at the third floor, but then when he showed us the downstairs that he thought, ‘Well, we can make this a food court,’ me and Misty (Williams), the lead instructor here, we both looked at each other and said, ‘No, we want this space.’”
SASPRO’s new space is around 3,200 square feet and despite its conversion to a beauty school, much of the original charm of the bank, including the large ceilings and marble walls remains intact.
“The vaulted ceilings and the marble and everything, it’s just perfect,” Smith said. “There’s a beauty school in Knoxville that went into an old theater building that’s kind of the same thing, like vaulted ceilings and downtown, renovated, to just try to bring life back into the space. I feel like that’s what we’re doing here, just like bringing it back to life and busy and fun.”
Wednesday’s open house event had students providing complimentary services for hair, skincare, waxing, nails, facials and other cosmetology services. It also featured motivational speaking from Wanelda Farmer and a live acoustic performance from country artist Kaitlin Boytek alongside Joel Mishler.
“We wanted to give the community the opportunity to learn what we are about so they could get the word out,” Smith said.
Smith is also working on opening a salon in the building where students may seek employment if they choose after completing their coursework at SASPRO. Building co-owner David Gore said that space is expected to be open by March.
Gore said the school’s expansion into the building — and to the city by extension — is yet another new development that will draw people into downtown Logan.
“When Megan contacted Crystal and I several months ago seeking space for her beauty school, we knew the first floor of our building, which used to be home to the National Bank of Logan, would be a perfect fit for her,” Gore said. “Now, the former bank lobby, that has been sitting empty for decades, will once again be bustling with activity. This not only benefits local cosmetology students, but it benefits the City of Logan and every other downtown business. The many students, staff, and clients who will be coming downtown daily will visit neighboring shops and eat in downtown restaurants. This is a huge deal for the City of Logan.”
Since purchasing the building in late 2021, the Gores have already signed 10 new leases just in that first year. All the spaces that have been leased are fully renovated with modern lighting, flooring, heating and cooling, and other amenities.
“We knew it had tons of potential, but we never imagined we’d sign ten leases in the first year,” Gore said. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but watching this beautiful building come back to life and being able to help so many small businesses flourish is indescribably rewarding to experience. We love what we are doing and we have no plans of slowing down any time soon.”
Smith said the Logan branch of SASPRO currently has around 16 students and can now enroll up to 68. Anyone interested in enrolling can do so by visiting smithacademyofsalonprofessionals.com and clicking the “How to Enroll!” tab and following the step-by-step instructions.