LEWISBURG, W.Va. - The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will welcome Christopher "Dino" Beckett, D.O., Class of 2000, as its keynote speaker during the school's 42nd annual commencement ceremony.
Beckett will deliver the speech during the 9:30 a.m. ceremony Saturday, May 25, on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg.
Born and raised in Williamson, Beckett has practiced family medicine in southern West Virginia for more than 16 years. He graduated from West Virginia University and WVSOM, having served as Student Government Association president at both institutions. He completed his osteopathic internship and family practice residency at West Virginia University Charleston Area Medical Center.
Beckett returned to Williamson in 2003, established a family practice and began applying his holistic approach to community development. While serving as chairman of the Williamson Redevelopment Authority, he led a collaborative planning effort through which he cofounded Williamson Health & Wellness Center, a nonprofit organization that operates a federally qualified health center and reinvests its revenues to facilitate community improvement and economic development initiatives, simultaneously improving health outcomes and addressing the social determinants of health.
In 2014, the Williamson community was designated a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize winner for the collaborative and innovative rejuvenation efforts initiated under Beckett's leadership.
He has been the recipient of many awards and accolades including the National Rural Health Association's Rural Health Practitioner of the Year in 2017 and the Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award in 2018, which recognizes graduates who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional achievements.