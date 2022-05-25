CHAPMANVILLE — The current scheduled lineup for Chapmanville’s two-day 75th anniversary celebration in July was released during the town’s regular monthly council meeting.
The first day of the event will be Friday, July 15, and activities will run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Opening the event will be a parade at 6 p.m. followed by a ceremony by Mayor Joel McNeely and town veterans. Parade line-up will be at 5 p.m.
The current lineup schedule for Friday evening includes fifth-grade violin player Caiden Cline, the Chapmanville Regional High School Band, Amanda Holden, Southern Stompers, the Hutchinson Brothers Band and Hair Supply to headline the evening. Only a few definite performance times have been specified so far, such as Hair Supply from 10-11 p.m. Friday and Brayden Williamson from 6-7 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s festivities will also include vendors, food trucks, a history display inside the Tracy Vickers Community Center, Pioneer Women, gem mining and a rock wall, a dunk tank, inflatables and activities with the Chapmanville Fire Department.
The second day of the celebration, Saturday, July 16, has activities happening all day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. opening with a veterans ceremony at 11 a.m.
The remainder of the day’s schedule so far includes school performances from Chapmanville Primary School, Chapmanville Intermediate School and Chapmanville Regional High School; Steve and Annie Chapman; two performances by the Lincoln County Cloggers; The Crownless; Zac Runyon; Brayden Williamson; Jeff Lane; a recording of the Friendly Neighbor Show; and an open mic contest.
Saturday’s additional festivities will include everything from Friday with the addition of Edsel the Clown, a mobile gaming unit, a car show and fireworks.
The event will be held in the same area where the Apple Butter Festival has been held since 2017, which is near the Tracy Vickers Community Center at 68 Boise St.