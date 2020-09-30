GAULEY BRIDGE — The first-ever fall rafting season on the New River Dries is now underway, providing a month’s worth of wave-riding, boulder-dodging thrills through one of the state’s most scenic canyons.
Adventures on the Gorge began running guided raft trips through the Dries last Sunday, and will continue to offer them on Sundays and Mondays through Oct. 19 in the midst of a busy Gauley River whitewater season.
“It’s a quick follow-up to a Gauley River trip, through what I think is the most scenic section of the New River,” Adventures guide John Weatherford said on Monday, after leading a group from Marietta, Ohio, on the 5.5-mile run down the Dries. “People can take a trip on the Gauley one day, run the Dries the next, and then get on the road in time to be home at a decent hour.”
“It’s a good trip for people rafting for the first time,” said Shelby Patterson, among the Ohioans who ran the Dries on Weatherford’s raft. “It’s not too rough, very scenic, and you don’t spend all day on the river.”
“We’ll be back,” said Bryan Staib, who made his debut trip on the Dries with his daughter, Francie. The Marietta man, who made an overnight trip on the Gauley the previous weekend, said his only issue with his trip on the Dries was that he wished it lasted a little longer.
Weatherford said water flow through the Dries was about 6,000 cubic feet per second on Monday, making for a rapid trip through its rapids, which ranged from small and splashy to four feet or more, with turbulent water and narrow passages between large boulders.
The most notable rapids on the Dries include Landslide and Mile Long, rated Class III to Class IV, depending on flow levels.
The Dries trip does not last long enough to justify a shore lunch, but a stop was made near the end of the trip at a large, flat expanse of rock across the railroad trestle from Cathedral Falls, near Gauley Bridge. There, raft trip participants took in rock carvings — a large one of a sailor at the wheel of a vessel and a smaller coat of arms — said to have been chiseled by Italian stone masons in the 1890s.
The steepest, narrowest and northernmost section of the New River Gorge, the Dries gets its name from serving as the bypass channel of the New, after 10,000 cubic feet per second of river flow is siphoned away from the river at Hawks Nest Dam. From there, river water travels through a 3-mile-long tunnel through Gauley Mountain and into penstocks feeding turbines at a hydroelectric plant near Gauley Bridge.
In summer and early fall, flow through the Dries is often limited to the 150- to 350-cubic-feet-per-second releases the dam and power plant’s owner, Brookfield Renewable Energy, is required to make in order to sustain aquatic life.
Fall raft trips on the section are made possible this year by special releases from Hawks Nest Dam that began Sept. 8 and will continue until the level of the 250-acre reservoir it creates has dropped 25 feet. The lake will remain at that level until Nov. 8, when Brookfield will begin restoring it to its normal depth.
The drawdown is taking place to accommodate an inspection of the tunnel, which will soon emerge from the depths of Haws Nest Lake for the first time in more than 80 years. Other maintenance work and repairs will take place at the dam and hydro plant once the lake is lowered to the desired depth.
Those interested in riding the fall whitewater in the Dries may want to plan their trips soon. It may be another 80 years or more until another maintenance drawdown is needed.
Under an agreement stemming from the re-licensing process for the dam, Brookfield agreed to make special recreational releases from Hawks Nest Dam on nine days from March through August. Those releases, which started two years ago, are in the 2,300- to 2,500-cubic-feet-per-second range.
Weather permitting, Adventures ran trips on the Dries on those dates and on other occasions when surplus water flowed through the section from heavy rain in the New River watershed. On those trips, guests generally made the trip in inflatable kayaks.
The drawdown of Hawks Nest Lake has caused the first of several rapids to emerge from the river channel between the New River Gorge Bridge and Hawks Nest State Park for the first time in decades. Large expanses of mud flats have also been exposed.