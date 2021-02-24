LOGAN — The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented Logan churches from holding their usual Ash Wednesday services, but Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church pastor Brad Davis was able to offer the traditional imposition of ashes to a drive-through audience Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Davis was outside Nighbert Memorial’s fellowship hall, facing White Street, with a door open — and a heater running. Anyone who wanted to be marked on the forehead with a cross of ashes for the traditional Ash Wednesday could stop or step out of their vehicle between noon and 3 p.m.
Ash Wednesday derives its name from the practice of placing ashes of repentance on the foreheads of participants. Ashes are also used as a sign of grief.
“The ritual is to remind us that because of our sinfulness we one day will return to ashes, and to signify our reliance on God’s grace to be forgiven of that sinfulness,” Davis explained. “It also symbolizes the beginning of the season of Lent, the 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading to Easter — a time of self-examination, reflection, repentance and self-denial meant to prepare us to be raised to new life with Jesus on Easter.”
In his Ash Wednesday message to the community, Davis read scripture from the book of Isaiah, and noted that “giving up certain things as an act of personal piety means nothing if it does not lead to transformation.”