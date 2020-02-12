LOGAN — The Logan County Adult Drug Court held a graduation for seven participants Friday, Jan. 31.
The graduation was held at the local Department of Health and Human Resources Office in Logan in front of about 80 guests. Those in attendance included Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins; Logan County Family Court Judge Christopher Workman; Representative for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Alison Mitchell; Representative for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) Alexander Vaughn; Representative for U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) Kara Biscarner; Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter; and friends and family of the graduates.
The Logan County Adult Drug Court began in November 2008 and has graduated 94 individuals, including this class.
“I am so proud of this group of graduates,” said Judge Eric O’Briant. “They have come a long way and accomplished so much. I wish them nothing but the best and look forward to seeing them accomplish their goals.”
O’Briant is the presiding Adult Drug Court judge, and Lindsey Copley is the probation officer assigned to supervise Adult Drug Court.
The graduates expressed their thanks to the Drug Court program and the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center.