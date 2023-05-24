Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A collaboration between the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, AETNA Better Health of West Virginia and the Vandalia Health Network will provide emergency opioid response boxes and naloxone throughout the state.

Opioid Naloxone Emergency Box, or ONEbox, overdose reversal kits, containing two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone, will be provided upon request to public schools and federally qualified health centers in West Virginia.

