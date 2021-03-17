MONAVILLE — Logan County deputies charged a man and woman after they say suspected methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl were found in the presence of a child.
The arrest was made after Deputy Jason Mathis of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched by Logan County 911 to respond to a drug overdose at Monaville at approximately 11:17 a.m. Friday, March 12. According to a press release from the LCSD, Cleveland Hammonds, 32, was being treated by EMS for an overdose when Mathis arrived.
Mathis briefly spoke to Beth Ann Fitch, 29, and was told there was another man inside the home. While talking to him, Mathis says Fitch walked into the hallway and attempted to give a purse to her 8-year-old child.
Fitch was reportedly instructed to stop and let Mathis look in the purse on several occasions. She turned around and said she had something in her purse that belonged to Hammonds.
A search of the purse reportedly yielded two white plastic bags, one containing approximately 24.03 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and the other containing approximately 9.80 grams of a gray powdery substance believed to be heroin/fentanyl.
A CPS referral was made for the 8-year-old child.
Hammonds was charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl schedule I, possession with intent (methamphetamine, schedule II), possession of a controlled substance (suboxone, schedule III) and possession of a controlled substance (pregabalin, schedule V).
Fitch was charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl, possession with intent (methamphetamine) and child neglect creating risk of injury.
Both Hammonds and Fitch are currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. No bond information is available.
The other man mentioned in the press release was not named or charged.
Other recent felony arrests in Logan County, as listed in Logan County Magistrate Court, include:
- Eric Conan Gibson, 36, of Omar: Sexual abuse by guardian
- Eshukii Lea Tolliver, 34, of Omar: Child neglect resulting in risk of injury
- Ballard Johnson, 69, of Verdunville: Felon in possession of firearm
- Jeremy Dale Moore, 35, of Huntington: Conspire to commit a felony
- Jordan Vickers, 28, of Chapmanville: DUI with minors (two counts); child not properly restrained; left of center; child neglect (two counts)
- Logan Bailey Bartram, 20, of Logan: Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
- Rexall Lou Bledsoe, 50, of Chapmanville: Failure to update as a sex offender (three counts).