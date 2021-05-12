LOGAN — The City of Logan Police Department is now home to one of the county’s four drug takeback boxes.
Thanks to a combination of efforts by Prestera and the Logan County Prevention Coalition, the drug takeback boxes allow local residents to dispose of unwanted and expired prescription medications in a safe and convenient manner. Paid for by a substance abuse prevention grant, the latest takeback box is located at the City of Logan Police Department, which is connected to city hall.
“As of now, this is open to the public,” said city patrolman Andy Bias, who is the officer in charge of the takeback box in Logan. “If they have any prescriptions they need to get rid of at their house, they can just bring them here.”
Other drug takeback boxes are located at the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Chapmanville Police Department and Man Town Hall. John Kangas, chairman of the Logan County Prevention Coalition and program director of the county’s Quick Response Team (QRT), said a fifth takeback box will soon be added to the West Logan Police Department.
“I think it’s a great thing to have in the community because people for so long have not had a place to dispose of expired medication,” Kangas said, “and knowing that there’s going to be five locations in Logan County — four right now — it broadens the options, and we can get these drugs off the street.”
Kangas said he hopes to have even more takeback boxes installed throughout the county in the future.
“The more preventative measures we can implement in this county to help fight the epidemic and the drug problem in this county, the better off we’re going to be,” Kangas said.
Bias said the best time for residents to bring their old medications to the box is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.