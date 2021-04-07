The Logan County Sheriff’s Department has announced three drug takeback days will take place through the month of April.
The dates are:
- Friday, April 16 — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
- Friday, April 23 — Logan County Sheriff’s Dept. Man Station (Old 7/11), 110 S. Bridge St., Man
- Saturday, April 24 — Walmart (Fountain Place Mall), Logan
All three events will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“We encourage everybody to bring their drugs that no longer are needed, or someone has passed away,” said Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens. “Just bring your drugs up, we’ll take them.”
The drug takebacks are sponsored by the LCSD, PIECES Coalition and the Logan County Prevention Coalition.