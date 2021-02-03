MOUNT GAY — Police say methamphetamine, heroin, money and other drugs were found after a search warrant was executed on a home in Mount Gay.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, three troopers with the West Virginia State Police, along with members of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant Jan. 25 at a home along Continental Avenue in the Mount Gay area during an ongoing drug investigation.
When police made entry into the residence, they located George Gallagher, 61, of Logan. Police say they advised Gallagher of their reason for being there, and Gallagher told them the suspected drugs were in his First Alert safe in his bedroom.
Gallagher reportedly opened the safe and during their search, police located seven bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine totaling 34 grams, one bag of suspected heroin, 37 sublingual suboxone strips, five hydrocodone pills, seven Gabapentin pills and one Subutex pill. Police also located a set of digital scales and approximately $535 in cash.
Additionally, police seized a .38 pistol loaded with five bullets from underneath the pillow on the bed.
Gallagher was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver schedule I, possession with intent to deliver schedule II, possession with intent to deliver schedule III and prohibited person with a firearm. He has since posted bond.
Other recent felony arrests recorded in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Christopher Beseler, 37, of Logan: Burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony (burglary), petit larceny, possession of stolen property.
- April Ramey, 46, of Columbus, Ohio: Grand larceny, driving revoked.
- Justin James Earnest, 31, of Southern Pines, North Carolina: Possession of controlled substance (fentanyl), discharging firearm within 500 feet of dwelling; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; aiding escape and other offenses relating to adults and juveniles in custody or confinement.
- Lowell Mason Varney, 48, of Pecks Mill: Failure to update as a sex offender.