Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE - From 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, through midnight Sunday, members of the Chapmanville Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along W.Va. 10 in Chapmanville.
The primary purpose of the checkpoint is to educate the motoring public about the effects of driving impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The highest legal Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level for drivers 21 or older is .08%. For reference, a 160-pound individual could typically drink three legal alcoholic beverages - a 12-ounce beer, 5-ounce glass of wine or a 1.5-ounce shot of hard liquor, for examples - and drive without consequence of the law. That number is subject to change as weight and/or potency of the beverage increases or decreases.
Free BAC calculators are available online or in apps. To be safe, a designate driver should always be appointed when a group is planning on drinking.
No alcohol is legal for underage drivers.
For a first offense DUI, penalties can be as high as up to six months in jail, a fine of $100-$1,000 and license suspension from 15-45 days.
During the checkpoint, drivers will be checked for any other traffic violations as well. This project is funded through the Governor's Highway Safety Program, which has created an app called "Driver Sober West Virginia." It is available at www.DriveSoberWV.com.