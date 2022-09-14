Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20220914-log-fire.jpg
Buy Now

A duplex home located beside the dentist offices of Dr. Hobart L. Mack was destroyed by fire on Thursday, Sept. 8.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — A house fire in downtown Logan on Thursday, Sept. 8, has been deemed a cooking accident, fire officials say.

The fire happened in the lower residential section of Stratton Street at around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The house was a duplex adjacent to the dentist offices of Dr. Hobert L. Mack.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you