LOGAN — A house fire in downtown Logan on Thursday, Sept. 8, has been deemed a cooking accident, fire officials say.
The fire happened in the lower residential section of Stratton Street at around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The house was a duplex adjacent to the dentist offices of Dr. Hobert L. Mack.
The duplex was occupied by residents on both sides. According to Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett, Thursday’s fire occurred on the right side of the structure after as a result of a cooking accident.
“From what the guy was telling us, I guess he worked third shift or something, and he had come home and, I don’t know, put some food on the stove or whatever and then fell back asleep,” Beckett said. “Our fire marshal, Chris Hatfield, did a quick investigation while we were there and after speaking to the occupant, everything lined up with what his story was. He was home and left some food on the stove and by the time he had realized and woke up, the fire was too far in progression for him to get it put out.”
Beckett said both of the structure’s occupants were able to escape with no injuries. Responding firefighters from the City of Logan knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes.
“We had guys on scene within one or two minutes, and they were already stretching lines, so we had a pretty good knock on the fire within the first 10 minutes,” Beckett said.
The right side of the duplex is a total loss. The house is almost 100 years old, Beckett said.